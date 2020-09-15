Amazon launched Luxury Stores, a new shopping experience featuring luxury fashion and beauty brands. One of the first brands to debut on the platform is Oscar de la Renta, which unveiled its Pre-Fall and Fall/Winter 2020 collections. The launch collection includes ready-to-wear, handbags, jewelry, accessories, and a new perfume. The fashion company also stated that childrenswear will also be launching soon on the storefront. Amazon stated that more brands will launch within Luxury Stores in the coming weeks and seasons.

Currently available in the Amazon app by invitation only, Luxury Stores offers “View in 360.” This interactive feature will begin rolling out with select garments at launch, allowing customers to explore styles in 360-degree detail to better visualize fit, and making shopping for luxury easier and more engaging.

Prime members that did not yet receive an invitation via email can request an invitation by visiting amazon.com/LuxuryStores. Over time, Luxury Stores will extend invitations to more shoppers.

With collections sold directly from the participating brands as a ‘store within a store’ experience, brands independently make decisions regarding their inventory, selection, and pricing – and Amazon offers the merchandising tools for brands to create and personalize content in each of their unique brand voices. By seamlessly tying content and commerce together, both fashion and beauty brands can engage and entertain customers through immersive storytelling, including enhanced, auto-play imagery and in-motion graphics.

“We are always listening to and learning from our customers, and we are inspired by feedback from Prime members who want the ability to shop their favorite luxury brands in Amazon’s store,” said Christine Beauchamp, President of Amazon Fashion. “We are excited to offer luxury brands the services and technology to build an inspiring, elevated customer experience. It’s still Day One, and we look forward to growing Luxury Stores, innovating on behalf of our customers, and opening a new door for designers all over the world to access existing and new luxury customers.”

Currently available to eligible U.S. Prime members, invited shoppers can browse exclusive styles from Oscar de la Renta throughout the season, including select ready-to-wear and a new perfume. In addition, they can receive early access to the Fall/Winter 2020 collection, which is currently only available in Oscar de la Renta’s boutiques and website. To entertain and engage invited shoppers, Amazon and Oscar de la Renta collaborated on a launch video, starring Cara Delevingne, directed by Bunny Kinney, and styled by Jason Bolden, celebrating the imaginative intersection of fashion and technology.

“Oscar de la Renta is thrilled to partner with Amazon for the launch of Luxury Stores,” stated Alex Bolen, CEO of Oscar de la Renta. “As a global leader in retail, Amazon has a relentless focus on improving the customer experience through constant innovation, utilizing technology and customer feedback. We admire Amazon’s customer-centric focus and look forward to telling our brand’s story in compelling and engaging ways to even more customers through the Luxury Stores experience.”

