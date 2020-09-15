Disney+ shared the first trailer for “The Mandalorian: Season 2” on Tuesday morning. The series is scheduled to start in late October, and fans can set a reminder to catch the first episode of the new season on Friday, October 30th on Disney+.

“The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito. The confirmed directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez.

The Season 2 description adds, “The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.

Disney is also working on the animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” a spinoff of the Clone squad introduced in “The Clone Wars.” That series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is also executive produced by Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, and Jennifer Corbett, with Carrie Beck as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer. Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

