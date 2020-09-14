AMC started teasing season two of “Eli Roth’s History of Horror,” which is slated to begin on Saturday, October 10th. The network dropped a trailer for the new season on social media and revealed a few of the special guests that will be sitting down in the upcoming episodes.

A few of the interviewees in the second season include Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Ari Aster, Bill Hader, Nancy Allen, Megan Fox, Greg Nicotero, Rob Zombie, James Brolin, Edgar Wright, Piper Laurie, Leonard Maltin, Katharine Isabelle, Jack Black, Slash, Rachel True, Ashley Laurence, Joe Dante, Roger Corman, Mary Harron, John Landis, Tom Savini, and Karyn Kusama.

The Season 2 description reads, “Eli Roth’s History of Horror digs even deeper into the catacombs of creepiness, exhuming landmark films and cult classics while chewing on the entrails of recent horror cinema. The series explores the dark power and wicked fun of scary movies, the craft that went into making them, and the ways that horror films reflect the anxieties of their times. The story is told by Eli Roth and a celebrated cast of writers, directors, actors, cinematographers, composers, and special effects artists who bring our nightmares to life.”

“Eli Roth’s History of Horror” is produced by The Content Group and Marwar Junction Productions. The series writer/showrunner is Kurt Sayenga, and the Executive producers are Eli Roth, Kurt Sayenga, Steven Michaels, Jonathan Koch, Joseph Freed, and Allison Berkley.

If you’re a fan of the genre and new to the show, the series offers an in-depth perspective on horror-classics. Former stars, directors, writers, and crew talk about the projects they worked on in the past, and how these films continue to inspire new filmmakers year after year. If you missed the first look trailer that AMC released on social media, you can watch the official Season 2 trailer below for a look at the new episodes.

