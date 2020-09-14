The Peacock streaming service set premiere dates for its new late-night block, which includes hosts Amber Ruffin and Larry Wilmore. NBCUniversal also released first look trailers for the new shows, which are set to premiere later this month on the Peacock.

Larry Wilmore’s “Wilmore” weekly special series will premiere first on September 18th. The following week, on September 25th, Amber Ruffin’s show will debut on the platform.

You can find the official descriptions below, as detailed by NBCUniversal.

Each week “The Amber Ruffin Show” will showcase Amber’s signature smart and silly take on the week’s news. No matter what’s happening in the world, Amber will respond to it with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense, and evening gowns.



“The Amber Ruffin Show” is a topical late-night show with just the good parts – the comedy. Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

Emmy Award-winning producer, actor and comedian Larry Wilmore is bringing his distinct voice to streaming with a new weekly special series. “Wilmore.” Larry will have real discussions with high profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics and entertainment. Each episode will not only cover the election but will also engage in the important conversations of the week.



It will be funny, sometimes serious, potentially awkward and most definitely honest. Larry Wilmore, Jo Miller, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, David Miner and Michael Rotenberg serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Jax Media and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.