Vanessa Kirby is one step closer to a possible Oscar nomination with her new film, “Pieces Of A Woman.” Kirby was awarded the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival, where Netflix quickly acquired the worldwide rights to the film.

Kornél Mundruczó directed “Pieces of a Woman,” which stars Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Molly Parker, Sarah Snook, Iliza Shlesinger, Benny Safdie, Jimmie Falls, and Ellen Burstyn. The movie is the first English-language film from the acclaimed Hungarian filmmaker, who directed from a script by Kata Wéber.

Kornél Mundruczó commented on the Netflix acquisition adding, “As a European filmmaker, I couldn’t be more excited and appreciative of finding my home for this film with Netflix. Their taste in independent cinema feels like the United Artists of the 1970s. The true champions of filmmakers and original voices for today.”

The official Netflix synopsis reads, “When an unfathomable tragedy befalls a young mother (Vanessa Kirby), she begins a year-long odyssey of mourning that touches her husband (Shia LaBeouf), her mother (Ellen Burstyn), and her midwife (Molly Parker). Director Kornél Mundruczó (White God, winner of the Prix Un Certain Regard Award, 2014) and partner/screenwriter Kata Wéber craft a deeply personal meditation and ultimately transcendent story of a woman learning to live alongside her loss.”

Kirby was nominated for a BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work on Netflix’s “The Crown” in 2017, and won the award for the same role in 2018. She was also nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Primetime Emmy, and a Gold Derby TV Award.

Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, and Aaron Ryder produced “Pieces of a Woman,” with Martin Scorsese, Sam Levinson, Stuart Manashil, Viktoria Petranyi, Jason Cloth, Richard McConnell, Suarj Maraboyina, Aaron Gilbert, and Steven Thibault serving as executive producers.

