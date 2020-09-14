MGM released a short featurette showcasing Rami Malek’s Safin character from “No Time to Die.” The video offers a quick tease of the new Bond villain and reminds fans that the film is on-track to release on November 20th.

Cary Joji Fukunaga directed “No Time to Die,” which stars Malek, Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes. The movie also features Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

The film’s description reads, “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge worked on the screenplay, which is based on a story by Purvis, Wade, and Cary Joji Fukunaga.

The box office schedule isn’t rock-solid at the moment because of the ongoing health crisis, but several studios are hoping to release films in November. Marvel’s “Black Widow” is slated to release on November 6th, followed by “No Time to Die” and Pixar’s “Soul” on November 20th.

As the health crisis continues, more studios are delaying their major releases to 2021. Recently, Warner Bros. Pictures moved “Wonder Woman 1984” from October to late December, and “Candyman” was pushed to the new year and not given a release date. Bond fans will just have to wait and see if “No Time to Die” hits theaters in November.

