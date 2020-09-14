Mickey Mouse and all of his friends are starring in a new-animated shorts series for Disney+ called “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.” The project is from the same team behind Disney Channel’s Emmy Award-winning “Mickey Mouse” cartoon shorts, and the new Disney+ original series will debut on Mickey’s birthday, November 18th. According to the announcement, two new shorts will roll out every Friday, beginning November 27th, and Disney+ stated that ten shorts will premiere this year, with 10 additional shorts set for Summer 2021.

The description reads, “In “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse,” it’s nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the “Mickey Mouse” shorts. The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.”

The new shorts follow the same contemporary art style that Disney Channel used when reimagining the new “Mickey Mouse” cartoons. The style is a modern take on Disney’s original 1928 works, and the updated style premiered on Disney Channel in 2013 and ran for five seasons, consisting of a total of 96 episodes. The series earned seven Primetime Emmy Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards, and 21 Annie Awards. The shorts inspired a global line of consumer products, toys, and clothing as well as the new attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the first ride-through attraction in Disney history starring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. All five seasons of the shorts are currently available to stream on Disney+.

“The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” is produced by Disney Television Animation with Emmy Award-winning artist and director Paul Rudish serving as executive producer and supervising director. Christopher Willis, the Emmy Award-winning composer of the “Mickey Mouse” shorts, also provides the music for this series.

