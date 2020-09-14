HBO renewed the Emmy-winning series “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” for three more seasons. The renewal was announced on Monday afternoon by Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max. With the new deal, HBO will offer new episodes of the show through 2023.

“For the past seven years, John and his incredibly talented team have taken on topics that are both in the public mind and off the beaten path, always managing to shed new light on these subjects with intelligence and searing humor,” said Bloys. “We are beyond thrilled to continue this relationship for three more years.”

“We’re all extremely happy to be able to continue to do our show on HBO for another three years, or until the end of the world, whichever comes first,” said Oliver.

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” continues its seventh season Sundays at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. The series, which is currently on hiatus until September 27th, is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

The series description reads, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is the only weekly news-oriented comedy series to be presented on Sunday night. Taped in New York, the show features Oliver’s topical commentary. The series has received a staggering 16 Emmys since its premiere in 2014. Season six of the series received four Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series for the fourth year in a row, as well as Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series. The series has been nominated for 9 Emmys this year.”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” is produced for HBO by Avalon and Sixteen String Jack Productions; executive produced by John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor; director, Paul Pennolino.

