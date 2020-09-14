Gunpowder & Sky partnered with Werner Herzog and Rudolph Herzog to produce “Last Exit: Space,” a new documentary exploring mankind’s push to colonize space. Rudolph will direct, with his father Werner attached to narrate and executive produce the film.

The description reads, “Last Exit: Space is a spectacular voyage across our planet, out into the stars and beyond our dreams. More than 7 billion humans walk this Earth. Our resources are dwindling, our planet is dying. Since time immemorial, man has looked up into the night sky wondering what’s out there. With more than 100 billion planets in the Milky Way alone, could one of them be our future home?”

Rudolph Herzog said in a statement, “I’m excited to work with such a great team, including Taglicht’s Bernd Wilting, Spring’s André Singer and now Gunpowder & Sky. The film will raise the question if we should really project our hopes into our galaxy, believing that there might be a place out there that might shelter us humans once the resources of the earth have been exhausted. I’m looking forward to going on a quest with Werner to find the answer.“

In addition to Gunpowder & Sky, Spring Films and Taglicht Media are signed on to co-produce the feature, which will begin production this fall. ICM Partners negotiated the deal on behalf of Spring Films. Spring Films have produced numerous documentaries with the Herzogs, most recently selling Werner’s “Fireball” to Apple TV+.

“When you get the chance to work with masterful creators like Werner and Rudolph, you take it and thank your lucky stars”, said Jake Hanly, VP Acquisitions, Gunpowder & Sky. “Exploring uncharted territory and shedding light on the new and unknown is part of Gunpowder & Sky’s genetic makeup. And, with the Herzogs at the helm, we can hardly wait to invite space enthusiasts and dreamers alike to join us to the farthest reaches of the universe.”

This news comes on the heels of a series of announcements from Gunpowder & Sky. Most recently, the company announced that they are partnering with John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, John Davis, and Black Label Media on “Time Agent,” a time travel feature film.

Last month, Gunpowder & Sky acquired the worldwide rights – from the producers of “The Last Dance” – to the UFC inception documentary “UFC 1: Origins of the Octagon.” That project is slated to release this fall, and the film traces the roots of the pro-MMA league back to its tumultuous first event in 1993. Gunpowder & Sky’s DUST also launched the first-ever live streaming premiere of the critically-acclaimed sci-fi/thriller, “Sea Fever,” which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and will soon debut on Hulu.

