Lifetime is going all-in with a marathon of Cheerleader-themed movies for Halloween. The network has six movies on the schedule, and they are centered around the villainous side of cheerleading. The event is called Fear the Cheer and a new movie will air every Saturday and Sunday beginning October 3rd through October 18th at 8pm EST/PST.

The lineup includes “Dying to Be a Cheerleader,” “Cheer Squad Secrets,” “Cheer Camp Killer,” “Cheerleader Abduction,” “The Wrong Cheerleader Coach” featuring Vivica A. Fox and Tara Reid, and “Who is Killing the Cheerleaders?”.

Cheerleaders have been popular on Lifetime in the past. In 2019, the fall schedule included “Cheer! Rally! Kill!“, which reached 9.8M total viewers in their premiere telecasts.

Lifetime added, “Continuing its celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the Lifetime Original Movie, Lifetime brings the spirit early with re-airings of classic Lifetime cheerleading movies from September 26th to 27th, including “The Wrong Cheerleader,” “The Cheerleader Murders,” “Undercover Cheerleader,” and “Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleader Scandal.”

You can find the official descriptions below, as detailed by Lifetime.

DYING TO BE A CHEERLEADER: October 3rd

After her mother’s untimely death, Darcy (Dominique Booth, Boogeyman Pop) moves in with her aunt Cassandra (Ashlynn Yennie, Submission) for a fresh start. On her first day at her new school, Darcy is mesmerized by The Amazons, the school’s cheer squad led by Taylor (Kalen Bull, The Wrong Cheerleader) and April (Nicolette Langley, Beware of Mom) and decides to try out. But when one of the cheerleaders on the team is found dead in the gym showers, Darcy finds herself as the main suspect.

CHEER SQUAD SECRETS: October 4th

Kelly (Margaret Anne Florence, Sun Records) helps her daughter Amelie (Karis Cameron, BH90210) become captain of the cheerleading squad only to discover that someone is giving her daughter mysterious supplements and will do anything, including murder, to cover it up.

CHEER CAMP KILLER: October 10th

When Sophia (Mariah Robinson, Our Dream Christmas) gets into an exclusive cheer camp with her best friend Charlotte (Jacqueline Scislowski, Power Rangers Beast Morphers), she’s ecstatic to show off her skills. Camp queen bee Victoria (Sydney Malakeh, The Wrong Stepfather) and her overbearing mother, Beth (Andrea Bogart, General Hospital), do not take kindly to a newcomer taking her spotlight, so they launch a dangerous plan to get their rival out of the way.

CHEERLEADER ABDUCTION: October 11th

Olivia (Jerni Stewart, Burden of Truth) has always been the golden girl with model good looks, a 4.0 GPA, and the captain spot on her high school cheerleading squad. When she finds out that she is pregnant, Olivia decides she has to hide her pregnancy at all costs to save her reputation and avoid ruining her mother Trish’s (Kristen Harris, Before Anything You Say) gubernatorial campaign. An underground adoption ring seems to offer the help that she needs, but when Olivia goes missing, Trish must drop everything to find her daughter and grandchild before it’s too late.

THE WRONG CHEERLEADER COACH: October 17th

When Jon (Corin Nemec, The Wrong Stepfather) and his daughter Hanna (Madi Burton, Girls & Boys) move from Chicago to California to start a new life after the passing of his wife, they are delighted when the head cheerleader coach, Ms. Burke (Vivica A. Fox, Independence Day), invites Hanna to join the squad. When the new assistant coach, Devan (Johanna Liauw, Quarantine Leap), offers private cheer lessons, it turns out that she is interested in more than helping Hanna with her sights set on Jon and will stop at nothing to get what she wants. The Wrong Cheerleader Coach also stars Tara Reid (American Pie).

WHO IS KILLING THE CHEERLEADERS?: October 18th

Ellie (Ella Cannon, iZombie), a former cheerleader, returns to her high school as a teacher ten years after she was nearly killed in a series of brutal slayings on the squad. When the attacks start up again shortly after her arrival, she must find the killer before they get to her first. Who is Killing the Cheerleaders?

