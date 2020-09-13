Sony Pictures released “The Broken Hearts Gallery” in theaters this week, giving rom-com fans something new to see on the big screen. The film couldn’t topple the previous releases, like “Tenet” and “The New Mutants,” but landed in the Top Five on the domestic box office chart.

“Tenet” topped the weekend box office for the second week in a row with a $6.7M weekend. The film remained in 2,810 locations and passed the $200M mark worldwide. The movie has made close to $30M domestically in two weeks, and cost an estimated $200M to make. Christopher Nolan directed “Tenet,” which features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

The 20th Century Studios thriller “The New Mutants” landed in second-place overall with a $2M weekend across 2,704 locations. Now in its third week in theaters, the movie has grossed $15.2M domestically and close to $30M worldwide. Josh Boone directed “The New Mutants,” which stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga.

Solstice Studios’ “Unhinged” took third-place overall with a $1.5M across 2,365 locations. The film’s five-week domestic total now sits at $13.8M and has made $25.8 globally. Derrick Borte directed “Unhinged,” which stars Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson, and Austin P. McKenzie.

The rom-com “The Broken Hearts Gallery” debuted in fourth-place overall and made an estimated $1.1M for Sony Pictures. Natalie Krinsky directed the movie and wrote the screenplay. The film stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, and Bernadette Peters.

“Bill and Ted Face the Music” dropped to fifth-place on the domestic chart with a $260K weekend, raising the film’s three-week domestic total to $2.7M. Dean Parisot directed “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” which stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Kristen Schaal, Samara Weaving, and Jillian Bell.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

