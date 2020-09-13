Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights to Sam Levinson’s romantic-drama “Malcom & Marie,” which stars Zendaya and John David Washington. Levinson wrote, directed, and produced the movie, and Netflix stated that the cast and crew will share a portion of the proceeds of this sale with Feeding America.

Levinson added, “I am so grateful to this cast and crew, many of whom are my EUPHORIA family, for coming together during such uncertain times. We felt privileged to be able to make this film together and we did so with a lot of love. We are all thrilled that it has ended up with Netflix which is unparalleled in allowing filmmakers the freedom to tell their stories that reach audiences all over the world.”

The official description reads, “Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love. Working with cinematographer Marcell Rev, Levinson creates a film of rare originality; an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium’s future.”

Filming took place between June 17th and July 2nd at the Feldman Architecture’s Caterpillar House, an environmentally conscious glass architectural marvel in California. According to the announcement, the producers worked with doctors and lawyers to make sure that the production was fully compliant with WGA, DGA and SAG-AFTRA approvals, and COVID-19 safety protocols.

The film was shot on 35mm in black and white. Fotokem was critical to the production providing processing and support.

Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson produced the film with Sam Levinson, and Zendaya, John David Washington, Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Will Greenfield, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Scott Mescudi served as executive producers. Harrison Kreiss, Katia Washington, Stuart Manashil, and Kenneth Yu served as co-executive producers.

