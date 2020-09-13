CBS and the Academy of Country Music announced that two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year Taylor Swift would return to the ACM Awards stage for the first time in seven years. The network will host the world premiere performance from Swift’s record-breaking new album folklore, during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards live from Nashville.

Swift is a nine-time ACM Award-winner, and the performance will air from the legendary Grand Ole Opry House. Hosted by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban, the 55th ACM Awards will be broadcast September 16th on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on CBS All Access.

Swift will perform “betty” from her record-breaking eighth studio album folklore, which has spent six weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, tying her with Whitney Houston for the most cumulative weeks atop the chart by a woman in history. Swift’s next hurdle will be another run at the Grammy Awards, which are currently scheduled to air on January 31, 2021.

The ACM Awards altered its programming because of the ongoing health crisis. For the first time in ACM history, the awards will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three iconic country music venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

Swift isn’t the only popular artist performing at the event. As previously announced, this year’s ACM Awards will also feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Trisha Yearwood and more to be announced.

