CBS All Access announced that its feature-length documentary “Console Wars” will premiere on September 23rd. The documentary will be available to stream exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the United States, and marks the first feature-length documentary for both the service and Legendary Television. The movie was an Official Selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival.

The platform released a first look trailer for the project over the weekend, providing a nostalgia-filled first look at the iconic ‘90s battle between video game companies Sega and Nintendo. The video was released in honor of National Video Game Day on September 12th.

The official description reads, “Console Wars takes viewers back to 1990 when Sega, a fledgling arcade company, assembled a team of underdogs to take on the greatest video game company in the world, Nintendo. It was a once-in-a-lifetime, no-holds-barred conflict that pit brother against brother, kids against grownups, Sonic against Mario, and America’s unique brand of capitalism against centuries-old Japanese tradition. For the first time ever, the men and women who fought on the front lines for Sega and Nintendo discuss this battle that defined a generation.”

“Console Wars” is produced and directed by Jonah Tulis and Blake J. Harris, author of the bestselling book of the same name, and also produced by Legendary Television and CBS Television Studios. Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, James Weaver, Josh Fagen (Point Grey Pictures) and Scott Rudin and Eli Bush (Scott Rudin Productions) are executive producers, and Julian Rosenberg (Circle of Confusion), Doug Blush (MadPix Films) and Katie Mustard produced the film.

If you missed the trailer for “Console Wars” that CBS All Access released on social media, you can watch the video below.

The project is the latest from release from Legendary Television, which has several exciting projects in the works. A few callouts include “Dune: The Sisterhood” for HBO Max, based on the popular Dune franchise; “Paper Girls” based on Brian K. Vaughan’s best-selling graphic novel; and an adaptation of the sci-fi novel “Debris” from J.H. Wyman, starring Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele.

The company was also behind Netflix’s “Lost in Space” reboot, and Prime Video’s “Carnival Row” with Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne.

