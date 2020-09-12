HBO Max ordered a third season of “Doom Patrol,” starring Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, and Timothy Dalton. The series moved from the DC Universe subscription service to HBO Max earlier this year, and the first two seasons are available to stream now on HBO Max.

Doom Patrol executive producer Jeremy Carver said in a statement, “On behalf of the wonderful cast, writers and crew, we are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to return to Doom Manor. And we are especially thankful for our partners at Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, DC UNIVERSE and, of course, HBO Max.”

“Doom Patrol came to HBO Max with an already deep and passionate fan base and has risen to the top as one of the most watched Max Originals on the platform,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “The series sits well in our portfolio and we are glad to greenlight a third season to continue this distinctive style of storytelling that resonates so well with critics and fans alike.”

The Season 2 description adds, “Cliff Steele aka Robotman), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man, Jane aka Crazy Jane, Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman, and Victor Stone aka Cyborg— attempted, once again, to save the world. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the heroes found themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. They began to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief, while confronting their own personal baggage. As each member faced the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they realized they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.”

Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Geoff Johns serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.

