John Cena and Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Nicole Byer will host TBS’ revival of the competition series “Wipeout.” Cena and Byer will offer commentary on the action, with Camille Kostek serving as the Host in the Field, covering the contestants’ progress throughout each round.

The network’s description adds, “The re-imagined series will feature new twists and elements that will push contestants’ athleticism, approach, and determination to even greater extremes, all while delivering some wildly epic fails! Each game is three rounds with each round featuring a jaw-dropping, multi-stage obstacle course with numerous strategy and decision points designed to further challenge the stamina of the competitors and deliver even more hilarious and surprising wipeouts! And of course, the iconic staple of the show – the big balls! – are returning with a vengeance.”

“I couldn’t be more excited for what’s in store for this radically absurd show that has its own fair share of legendary faceplants.” said John Cena. “The power of Wipeout is its ability to gather people of all backgrounds for fast paced, physical FUN! I look forward to seeing fan responses both new and existing. This’ll be a hosting experience unlike anything I’ve ever done! I can’t wait to get started in rooting for our contestants!”

“Now more than ever we need a ton of fun and laughs,” said Nicole Byer, “and there’s nothing funnier than people falling over giant red balls. Wipeout is truly insane, and I’m tickled to be a part of this beloved show’s comeback.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have John, Nicole and Camille take charge of this outrageously unpredictable, family-friendly competition series, said Matt Kunitz, Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer of Wipeout. “Having a sports titan and movie star next to an Emmy-nominated comedy star, alongside a seasoned co-host, they’ll complement one another with their own fantastic qualities and humor while livening the already extreme setting of Wipeout.”

“Wipeout has always delivered a great deal of light and laughter in dark times – whether that was in 2008 when it first premiered in the midst of a massive recession or now again, in 2020,” said Corie Henson, EVP, Head of Unscripted for TNT, TBS and truTV. “This is one show that brings people together – regardless of age, race or politics. With megastar John Cena and hilarious Emmy nominee Nicole Byer, and with the help of rising star, Camille Kostek, as our host in the field, Wipeout is going to be bigger, badder and ballsier than ever before.”

Wipeout is produced by Endemol Shine North America with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé serving as executive producers. John Cena will also serve as an executive producer. Matt Kunitz, the creator of the original series, will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

