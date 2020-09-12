Universal Pictures’ spiritual successor to the “Candyman” franchise was pushed back to 2021. The film was the second major film hit with a delay on Friday, following Warner Bros. Pictures’ decision to move “Wonder Woman 1984” to December 25, 20202.

The next “Candyman” movie stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo. Nia DaCosta directed the film, working off a script by Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld. The movie was slated to release at the start of the Halloween season on October 16th, but now fans will have to wait to see the next chapter in the story.

The film’s description reads, “For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright, move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.”

Most studios are delaying their films while New York and Los Angeles remain under lockdown. The big releases, like “Black Widow” and “No Time to Die,” are still on the Fall schedule and haven’t moved from their November release dates. That could change over the next few weeks.

The next big release is Sony Pictures’ “The Broken Heart Gallery,” starring Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, and Bernadette Peters.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.