As expected, Warner Bros. Pictures has once again delayed the release of “Wonder Woman 1984.” The sequel is moving from October 2nd to December 25, 2020, hoping to release into more theaters and attract a larger opening audience. Patty Jenkins returned to direct the follow-up movie, which stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Connie Nielsen.

“Patty is an exceptional filmmaker and with Wonder Woman 1984 she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love,” said Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman. “We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays.”

The decision to delay the film’s release comes shortly after the studio released “Tenet” wherever it could. Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller debuted in 2,810 locations over Labor Day weekend, and the movie brought in $20M domestically. To put that opening in perspective, “IT: Chapter 2” had a $91M domestic debut in September 2019.

Pushing “Wonder Woman 1984” from October to December will also help “Tenet” recoup its $200M price-tag. “Tenet” will be able to stay in theaters longer without Warner Bros. Pictures competing against itself.

Interestingly enough, the studio is now stuffing two tentpoles into the holiday season. “Wonder Woman 1984” is now scheduled to release one-week after the “Dune” adaptation. We will have to track “Dune” leading up to December to see if the studio decides to make any last-minute changes.

The United States continues to struggle with the health crisis, but theaters are slowly starting to reopen across the country. In the meantime, interested moviegoers don’t have any data on transmission rates from theaters, so it’s unclear how safe it is to sit in a movie theater for several hours. The next big release on the schedule is “Marvel’s Black Widow,” which is slated to debut on November 6th, followed by “No Time to Die” on November 20th.

There are smaller films ready to try their luck at the domestic box office. Sony Pictures’ “The Broken Heart Gallery” is launching this weekend, and that movie stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, and Bernadette Peters. The horror-thriller “Candyman,” with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo, is slated for October 16th.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.