Starz greenlit a spinoff of the Lionsgate film “Blindspotting.” Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, who also starred in the film in addition to writing and producing it, will write and executive produce the half-hour dramedy for Starz. Casal will serve as the series showrunner in addition to having a recurring role.

Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment, will reunite with Casal and Diggs as executive producers on the series after the quartet spent almost a decade working to bring the feature film to life. Also serving as executive producers are Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen of Barnyard Projects. The series is produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television.

The description reads, “The series centers on Ashley, played by Emmy nominee Jasmine Cephas Jones, who is reprising her role from the film. Ashley was nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she’s forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister.”

“Let us put you up on game, bruh. No description will encompass the complexity of a ‘Blindspotting’ series, ya dig? So just get juiced, cuz’ it stars Jasmine Cephas Jones, it’s set in Oakland and we’re making it, so it’s lightweight finna to be hella good and the soundtrack will indeed slap. OH BOY!” said Casal and Diggs.

“Rafael, Daveed and Jasmine created a beautiful film that we believe will translate perfectly into a compelling series for Starz,” said Christina Davis, President, Original Programming, Starz. “This provocative and powerful narrative couldn’t be more timely, and in picking up the story from Ashley’s perspective, we will be able to shine a light on so many of the important social issues that the characters and the audience continue to grapple with.”

“We’re proud to continue our relationship with such an incredibly talented creative team and excited to expand the world of Blindspotting into a television series,” said Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs. “This is the type of bold, electrifying and impactful premium content that resonates with STARZ audiences and we can’t wait to bring it to the screens.”

