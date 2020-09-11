During Ubisoft’s digital press conference this week, the publisher confirmed a “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time,” which is the company’s first full-scale remake. Originally released in 2003, “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” was an instant hit with players, and the new version was developed from the ground up with the Anvil game engine.

Starting January 21, 2021, the game will be available for $39.99 on PS4 and Xbox One, as well as the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, and UPLAY+.

The description reads, “Developed by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is Ubisoft’s first ever full-scale remake, with a fresh approach to combat, puzzle solving and rewinding time. The new design, made with updated technology for today’s gaming systems, include new camera angles and fully remade sequences. Additionally, players will get to see a beautiful and fully reimagined ninth-century Persia through the eyes of the developers in Pune and Mumbai.”

The company added, “Relive the Prince’s journey for redemption after unwittingly releasing the Sands of Time on the Sultan’s Kingdom. As with the original, players will embody the heroic Prince alongside the daughter of the Maharaja, Princess Farah, as they navigate the palace, battle sword-wielding enemies, maneuver trap-filled rooms and ultimately confront the evil Vizier, who controls the Sands of Time. Players continue to progress as they combat enemies and master the art of parkour. Yuri Lowenthal returns, reprising his role as the Prince’s original voice and motion capture actor and players will be introduced to actress Supinder Wraich, who now plays the role of Farah.”

“Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake” includes the original Prince of Persia game originally released in 1989, which can be unlocked during the Prince’s journey.

Players who pre-order the game will have access to the Back to the Origins set, which includes the Original Prince outfit from the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time; the Prince’s Original Weapons set; and a Classic Filter that changes the look and feel of the game on the screen.

During the event, Ubisoft also announced “Riders Republic,” a new IP and massive multiplayer outdoor sports playground. “Riders Republic” will release worldwide on February 25, 2021 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Stadia, and Windows PC on the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. The game will also be available on UPLAY+, and players who purchase “Riders Republic” on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 can upgrade their game to the next-gen version at no additional cost.

Developed by Ubisoft Annecy, “Riders Republic” invites players to a collection of extreme sports in an open and densely populated world. Players will connect, compete and slay tricks through an exciting range of sports such as biking, skiing, snowboarding, wing suiting and rocket wing suiting.

“We wanted to combine our love for extreme sports with an adrenaline-filled multiplayer experience, letting players share those unique riding moments with more than 50 other players at all times,” said Igor Manceau, Creative Director of Riders Republic at Ubisoft Annecy. “Riders Republic offers fun and light-hearted competition and allows us to push the boundaries with this genre. We can’t wait for riders to dive into this dynamic world and share their own epic stories.”

The publisher added, “From arid canyons to snowy mountains, Riders Republic allows players to ride through some of the most magnificent destinations on earth. The American National Parks, Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain and Grand Teton have been faithfully recreated and imaginatively mashed together to create the liveliest sports park.”

Players can squad up with or against friends in these insane multiplayer modes: (ad described by the company)

Competitive Races and Trick Challenges: Playable in PvP and solo, players will feel the rush during these races and challenges.

Mass Starts: Nothing is off-limits in these frantic races with more than 50 players. Players will need to watch their blind spots and protect their position as they collide, grind and fight their way to the finish line.

Multiplayer Arenas: Dominate maps in 6v6 PvP matchups.

Online Cups: Made for the very best riders to show off and show out, ultimately making it to the top of the leaderboard.

With career mode, riders can make a name for themselves in a variety of sports, rise to the top of the leaderboard and sign with legendary sponsors from a wide range of outdoor action sports. Players can customize their rider through evolutive, progression-based gear and define every aspect of the avatar. Whether a rider wants to master snowboarding or be the fastest thing on two wheels, everything is possible.

