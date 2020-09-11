Will Smith shared a first-look photo from the upcoming “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion special, which was taping today on the 30th anniversary of the iconic series. Smith was joined by series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Ribeiro, as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Surprising the rest of the cast, Smith revealed that he sat down yesterday with Janet Hubert, who originated the role of Aunt Viv, for the first time in 27 years for an emotional reunion and a candid conversation.

The description reads, “The special will be a funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and more special surprise guests, in honor of the series that ran for six seasons and 148 episodes.”

Produced by Westbrook Media, the reunion will launch exclusively on HBO Max around Thanksgiving. HBO Max is the exclusive SVOD home of the full original series library in the US, debuting on the platform when it launched in May.

Earlier this week, Smith announced that NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service picked up two seasons of “Bel-Air,” a dramatic retelling of the story. The project is a series adaptation of Morgan Cooper’s fan film, and Cooper will direct, co-write and serve as co-executive producer alongside writer, showrunner and executive producer Chris Collins.

The description for that project added, “Set in modern-day America, BEL-AIR is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, BEL-AIR will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

