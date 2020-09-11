ABC detailed the network’s scripted-series slate, adding “The Goldbergs,” “The Conners,” and “Blackish” to a powerhouse Wednesday night premiere schedule. The network also set a premiere date for “American Housewife,” which is going into its fifth season on the network.

The Wednesday primetime comedy block will consist of “The Goldbergs,” “The Conners” and “black-ish,” which will return for their first episode of the season on October 21st. The comedy “American Housewife” will join the lineup one week later on October 28th.

ABC stated that dates for the network’s scripted dramas will be announced soon, but did not confirm a date for the announcement. The network’s unscripted series, which include “Dancing with the Stars,” The Bachelorette,”Celebrity Family Feud,” “Press Your Luck,” “Match Game,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and “Supermarket Sweep,” were previously announced in August.

“We couldn’t be more excited to spread some much-needed joy with our Wednesday night comedy lineup,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “While we had to be incredibly flexible this year, we are so lucky that we’re able to continue our long tradition of making Wednesday night comedy a strong staple of our fall broadcast schedule.”

ABC will be missing their top comedy “Modern Family” this year, but “The Conners” and “The Goldbergs” were both in the top five in their genre. The comedy “black-ish” is also a strong performing fan-favorite on the network.

If you’re a fan of the shows, “The Goldbergs” will start Season 8 with back-to-back episodes at 8pm ET on October 21st. “The Conners” Season 3 premiere will start at 9pm ET the same night, and “black-ish” will start Season 7 at 9:30pm ET.

On October 28th, you can catch the Season 5 premiere of “American Housewife” when it airs at 8:30pm ET. Drama fans will have to wait a few more days before the network outlines the new and returning series.

