Neve Campbell is completing the triforce and reprising her role as Sidney Prescott in Paramount Pictures’ next “Scream” installment. Campbell was the final piece of the puzzle, following David Arquette and Courteney Cox signing on to once again play Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers. The original trio will join Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega in the fifth movie.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are attached to direct, working from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. If everything goes according to plan, the film will start shooting in North Carolina, and the movie will hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

Radio Silence said in a statement, “We’re pinching ourselves! It’s hard to express how much the character Sidney Prescott shaped our love of movies and to have the chance to work with Neve is truly a dream come true. It just wouldn’t be a ‘Scream’ movie without Neve and we’re so excited and honored to join her in Woodsboro.”

The franchise has four films with a combined gross of over $600M. The original “Scream” movie hit theaters back in 1996 and featured Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, and a brief appearance by Drew Barrymore. The film grossed over $173M for the studio and put “Scream 2” into production. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Jada Pinkett Smith appeared in the follow-up film in 1997, and that sequel made over $172M for Paramount Pictures.

“Scream 3” released in 2000, and the third movie featured David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and Liev Schreiber, and brought in almost $162M worldwide. “Scream 4” brought back Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, and the movie added Lucy Hale to the cast. The fourth installment fell short of the other releases and made $97M globally in 2011.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.