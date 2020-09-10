Warner Bros. Pictures will start principal photography on Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” on September 23rd. The musical drama follows the life and music of Elvis Presley, as seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The movie stars Austin Butler as Elvis, Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley.

In the announcement, Luhrmann stated, “We’re back to, as Elvis liked to say, ‘taking care of business!’ It is a real privilege in this unprecedented global moment that Tom Hanks has been able to return to Australia to join Austin Butler and all of our extraordinary cast and crew to commence production on ‘Elvis.’ I cannot emphasize enough how lucky we feel in the current climate that the state of Queensland, and Queenslanders in general, have been so supportive of this film. We thank our partners in the Queensland Government and Queensland Health for their extremely diligent process, so that we can be an example how creativity and productivity can proceed safely and responsibly in a way that protects our team and the community at large. We are all excited to start working with Tom Hanks when he is out of quarantine in two weeks.”

The studio’s description added, “The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley.”

Luhrmann will direct the film from a screenplay that he wrote with Craig Pearce. Luhrmann is also producing the project, alongside Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss. Andrew Mittman is serving as executive producer.

The creative team includes director of photography Mandy Walker, Oscar-winning production designer and costume designer Catherine Martin, editors Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, and composer Elliott Wheeler (“The Get Down”).

Principal photography on “Elvis” is taking place in Queensland, Australia with the support of the Queensland Government, Screen Queensland and the Australian Government’s Producer Offset program. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.