Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions will release “Freaky” on November 13, 2020. In the film, a teenage girl switches bodies with a relentless serial killer. The movie stars Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton, Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Dana Drori.

The description reads, “Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher, her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries.”

The studio added, “When The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming. With some help from her friends—ultra-woke Nyla, ultra-fabulous Joshua and her crush Booker, Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree.”

Christopher Landon, who also worked on the “Happy Death Day” and “Paranormal Activity” franchises, directed the film. Jason Blum produced the project, in association with Divide/Conquer. The executive producers are Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno.

Universal Pictures released a first look trailer for the horror-thriller on social media to announce the Friday the 13th release date. If you missed the promotional trailer, you can watch the video below for a look at the cast and mayhem.

