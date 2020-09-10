Lionsgate confirmed that “The Secret: Dare to Dream” will release on digital platforms on September 15th, followed by the Blu-ray and DVD release on September 22nd. Andy Tennant directed the drama, which was written by Tennant, Bekah Brunstetter, and Rick Parks. The film stars Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas, Celia Weston, and Jerry O’Connell.

The movie’s official description reads, “Based on the groundbreaking best-selling book by Rhonda Byrne, The Secret: Dare to Dream follows Miranda (Katie Holmes), a young widow trying to make ends meet while raising her three children and dating her boyfriend (Jerry O’Connell). A devastating storm brings an enormous challenge and a mysterious man, Bray (Josh Lucas), into Miranda’s life. Bray reignites the family’s spirit but, unbeknownst to Miranda, also holds an important secret — one that will change everything. With its timeless messages of hope, compassion, and gratitude, The Secret: Dare to Dream is an inspiring and heartwarming film that shows how positive thoughts can transform our lives”

You can add the film to your watchlist right here on Prime Video and iTunes and have it ready for release day. The book, which can be found right here on Amazon, has sold over 34M copies worldwide and has been translated into 50 languages. The novel also appeared on the New York Times best-seller list for 190 consecutive weeks.

The film’s theatrical release was delayed at the start of the health crisis, and Lionsgate eventually made the decision to release the film on PVOD platforms. The film did make $1.8M in other markets, but digital and DVD sales should help make up the lost revenue from theaters. If you missed the latest trailer that the studio released for the digital release of the film, you can watch that video below for a look at the cast and story.

