Epic Pictures set a digital release date for “The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw.” The horror-thriller is slated to release in limited theaters on October 2nd, ahead of the movie’s on-demand and digital release on October 6th.

The film’s description reads, “Set against the autumnal palette of harvest season in 1973, The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw explores the disturbed bond between Audrey, an enigmatic young woman, and Agatha, her domineering ‘mother’, who live secretly as occultists on the outskirts of a remote Protestant village. As the community is besieged by a pestilence of unknown origin: children, fields, and livestock begin to die — yet the Earnshaw farm remains strangely unaffected. As mass hysteria sets in the village, the townsfolk commence accusations against Audrey and Agatha of witchcraft.”

You can check local listings to see if the film is playing in your area. If you can’t make it to the theaters, check iTunes and Prime Video leading up to the release date. The film is slated to release on both platforms.

The movie held its world premiere at Fantasia Fest 2020. Thomas Robert Lee wrote and directed the film, which features Catherine Walker, Jared Abrahamson, Hannah Emily Anderson, Geraldine O’Rawe, Don McKellar, Sean McGinley, and introduces Jessica Reynolds as Audrey Earnshaw.

“I wanted to tell a story about legacy, and to specifically explore it within the context of a folk horror narrative,” said Robert Lee. “The community grows increasingly desperate as their given circumstances grow dire. In reality, the pandemic appears to have amplified hatred and xenophobia, or at least the voices of those spewing hate speech. Obviously there is a world of difference between my screenplay and the very real ramifications of the pandemic, but the similarities, however surface-level they may be, have certainly been on my mind these past months.”

If you missed the Q&A panel at Fantasia Fest, you can watch the video below.

