In 2012, Zach Sobiech’s original song “Clouds” hit the internet, and the song instantly became a viral sensation. The songwriter is the subject of the new Disney+ original movie “Clouds,” which is slated to premiere on the platform on October 16th. Justin Baldoni directed the inspirational film, which is based on the book “Clouds: A Memoir” by Zach’s mother, Laura Sobiech.

The description reads, “Inspired by an incredible true story, “Clouds” is a poignant and beautiful look at the heartbreaking duality of life and a testament to what can happen when you start to live as if each day might be your last. Zach Sobiech (Fin Argus) is a fun-loving high school student with raw musical talent living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. At the start of his senior year, he is ready to take on the world, however when he receives the news that the disease has spread, he and his best friend and songwriting partner, Sammy (Sabrina Carpenter), decide to spend Zach’s limited time following their dreams. With the help of Zach’s mentor and teacher, Mr. Weaver (Lil Rel Howery), Zach and Sammy are given the chance of a lifetime and are offered a record deal. Along with the support of the love of his life, Amy (Madison Iseman) and his parents, Rob and Laura (Tom Everett Scott and Neve Campbell); Zach embarks on an unforgettable journey about friendship, love and the power of music.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the memoir right here on Amazon.

“Clouds” is directed by Justin Baldoni and produced by Andrew Lazar, Justin Baldoni and Casey La Scala. Kara Holden wrote the screenplay with a story by Casey La Scala & Patrick Kopka and Kara Holden. The movie is produced by Wayfarer Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures and Mad Chance / La Scala Films.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.