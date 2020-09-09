The United States’ General Election is on November 3rd, and The CW is launching a new, nonpartisan initiative called CW VOTE ACTUALLY. The campaign hopes to encourage its broadcast and digital audience, as well as the network’s social media following, to be ready to vote and make their voices heard. The CW Vote Actually initiative was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW.

“Given our combined multi-platform audience and our particular connection with younger viewers, The CW has a responsibility to use its platforms to clearly and powerfully encourage and educate everyone on the importance of being prepared to vote,” said Pedowitz. “In 2016, according to Census data, less than half of 18-29 year-olds voted and, today, 20% of eligible voters of all ages are still not registered to vote. The CW wants to help change these statistics and make sure all eligible voters are ready to participate, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when there is some fear and confusion about deadlines and ways in which to vote. We are grateful to our nonprofit partners for making it clear, simple and possible to vote.”

The CW VOTE ACTUALLY campaign, scheduled to launch Tuesday, September 15th, kicks off with a special video spot featuring a wide array of The CW’s on-screen talent encouraging the audience to go to Vote.org to get registered to vote, obtain a mail-in ballot if applicable and know the deadlines in their individual states. The spot will air during primetime on broadcast television as well as posted on its digital and social media platforms including The CW and CW Seed apps, CWTV.com and CWSeed.com.

In addition to the video spot, The CW will be highlighting the importance of getting prepared to vote in additional video spots, through its social media channels (#CWVoterReady) and with local grassroots efforts through Election Day on November 3.

The campaign was created through a partnership with nonpartisan, nonprofit organizations including: Vote.org, Spread The Vote, and Vote Smart.

“This election, more than ever, we must educate the American people on the ways they can cast their ballot amid the pandemic. With so many lives disrupted, it is paramount we help voters ensure they are registered, understand the voting options available to them, and navigate important deadlines and details to make certain their vote is counted,” said Andrea Hailey, CEO, Vote.org. “We are excited to partner with The CW and reach their audience with a message that simplifies the voting process, lowering the barriers to political engagement, and increasing turnout among young people. By making voting easier, and in turn, getting more people to vote, we create a stronger, more representative democracy.”

“36 states have voter ID laws and yet over 21 million eligible voters don’t have ID or know how to get one. We work with students and young people every day who need IDs for voting and life but for whom the burden of cost and paperwork is too much to bear on their own. I am thrilled to work with The CW to increase awareness and connect with more young people so we can make sure their crucial voices are heard at the polls,” said Kat Calvin, Founder, Spread The Vote.

“At Vote Smart we focus on the candidates. Their background, how they vote, where they stand, how they’re rated, what they say and how much money they raise. It’s not only important to know the name or party of the candidate you are voting for; you need to know as much as possible about them. When you use Vote Smart to search for your candidates, you get the facts you need to make an educated decision,” said Rachel Ori, Spokesperson, Vote Smart.

As an additional component of the CW VOTE ACTUALLY campaign, The CW has made Election Day a paid, company holiday to encourage its employees to participate in the election process and safely cast their ballots in person or by mail.

