Travis Scott and McDonald’s kicked off their unusual partnership this week. The Travis Scott Meal is now available in drive-thrus across the country and Cactus Jack released more exclusive merch for fans. The collection features nods to vintage McDonald’s campaigns and includes items ranging from t-shirts and hoodies to entirely cut + sew garments and accessories. Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack team have also designed apparel for the McDonald’s crew, so check out the local team the next time you’re getting fries to see if your local McDonald’s is participating.

“From featuring Travis’s favorite McDonald’s meal in our restaurants, to his new score for our TV spot, to Cactus Jack x McDonald’s merch, this has been a true partnership from start to finish,” said McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley. “It has been exciting to team up with a true brand fan whose creativity and love for our food shines through in each aspect of the collaboration.”

In typical Cactus Jack fashion, the items will only be available for a very limited time or while supplies last. The company stated that more drops will be available in the coming days, but didn’t announce upcoming release dates. You can keep an eye on the company’s social media accounts for future updates.

The company added, “Fans can get more of Cactus Jack by ordering his favorite meal in McDonald’s restaurants around the country. The order includes the fresh beef Quarter Pounder with cheese, sizzling bacon, and crisp lettuce; medium World Famous Fries with BBQ Sauce to dip, and a Sprite. Now, for $6, you can eat just like Travis. “

The national commercial also aired this week, which features the first stylistic update to the iconic Travis Scott action figure since his 2015 debut album Rodeo, and a score by Travis himself. The commercial features the 2020 Travis Scott action figure detailing his go-to order. If you haven’t seen any of the ad-spots yet, you can watch the video below.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.