RLJE Films released a first look at “2067,” a sci-fi thriller starring Kodi Smit-McPhee and Ryan Kwanten. Seth Larney directed the film and wrote the screenplay. The movie is slated to release in select theaters on October 2nd, the same day it releases on-demand and on digital platforms.

The official description reads, “By the year 2067, Earth has been ravaged by climate change and humanity is forced to live on artificial oxygen. An illness caused by the synthetic O2 is killing the worlds’ population and the only hope for a cure comes in the form of a message from the future: “Send Ethan Whyte”. Ethan, an underground tunnel worker, is suddenly thrust into a terrifying new world full of unknown danger as he must fight to save the human race.”

In a statement, Larney talked about his own connection to environmentalism and the challenges we face in our society. “I grew up in the forest in Australia. My days were filled with exploring rivers and trees and caves – it was the only life I knew as a child,” he said. “With everything that is happening around us in the world today, the environmental crisis, our deforestation of the planet for greed in the face of catastrophic climate change – the fear that future generations may not have the same privilege, terrifies me.”

Larney added, “How much control do we have over our lives and our futures? In the face of the environmental and political change that is being portrayed in the media, people can feel powerless. Do we accept what we hear in the news and or do we fight to restore our belief in the life we’ve built on Earth and our ability to have a positive impact on the world around us?”

The director continued, “I wanted to make a movie that suggests that these questions about the human experience are important, and wrap them up in a fun, epic, sci-fi adventure, like the ones that moved me so much as a kid. The kinds of genre films that infused entertainment with big questions – ones that we take our own personal meaning from.”

