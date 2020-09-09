Showtime announced that the network has picked up the hit drama series “The Chi” for a fourth season. Justin Hillian will return as showrunner and executive producer of the series, which is produced by Touchstone Television.

“Each season, The Chi’s authentic storytelling resonates more deeply with its devoted and growing audiences,” said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. “Lena Waithe together with Justin Hillian explore the joys and the heartbreak of life on the South Side in a way that is unique on television, and we relish the prospect of continuing that exploration with them.”

“This show has definitely taken me on a journey,” said Waithe. “One of learning, healing, and growth. I didn’t know how this season would be received, but the level of engagement and enthusiasm from the fans has been fantastic. I still can’t believe our numbers are up by double digits! THE CHI is a team effort, and I’m grateful to continue this journey with such an amazing group of people.”

The Season 3 cast included Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, and Birgundi Baker. The season guest stars included series creator Waithe, two-time Grammy nominee James, Alani “La La” Anthony, Lil Rel Howery and Kandi Burruss.

Emmy winner Lena Waithe created “The Chi,” with Academy Award, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Common serving as executive producer. In addition to Waithe, Common and Hillian, the drama series is also executive produced by Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions, Rick Famuyiwa and Jet Wilkinson.

Showtime stated that Season 3 was up double-digits across platforms over last season and doubled its audience on streaming platforms.

The Season 3 description adds, “Produced entirely in its namesake city, season three of The Chi found Kevin, Kiesha and their newlywed mothers Nina and Dre as they underwent a seismic shift in their blended family when Kiesha goes missing. Emmett grappled with the loss of his business partner as he struggled to mature into a full-fledged businessman and family man with girlfriend Tiff. Jada had her sights set on her own next chapter with a budding romance. A fledgling Ronnie was unsure of his life’s purpose but hoped it wasn’t too late to transform himself. Jake found himself in a tug-of-war when his estranged brother Trig and girlfriend Imani arrived back in town to extricate Jake from his powerful new father-figure, Douda. Meanwhile, Papa found love in an unlikely place with former rival Maisha.”

The show’s official description reads, “The Chi is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.”

