Hot off the single Ice Cream with Selena Gomez, the four women of BlackPink are taking the stage in a new documentary on Netflix called “BlackPink: Light Up the Sky.” Caroline Suh, the director of the Netflix docuseries “Salt Fat Acid Heat,” directed the movie, which is slated to premiere on Netflix on October 14th.

RadicalMedia produced the film on the world-famous K-Pop group, which will feature exclusive interviews with never-before-seen footage of BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The story follows the group from their trainee days to becoming the global sensations they are today.

The description reads, “Viewers will get a first look into the recording process of the band’s follow up album, which depicts the highs and lows of being a K-pop idol group, and showcases each member’s incredible talent that when combined, creates the uniquely trailblazing DNA of BLACKPINK. The film culminates with their historic 2019 Coachella performance, where BLACKPINK was the first K-pop girl group to take on the Coachella stage.”

Jon Kamen, David Sirulnick and Zara Duffy served as executive producers on the project, with Cara Mones serving as producer.

The K-Pop group isn’t the first music-centered documentary on the platform. In the past, Beyonce’s “Homecoming,” Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana” and Lady Gaga’s “Five Foot Two” streamed on the service.

BlackPink’s 2020 achievements are full of chart-topping hits and record-breaking music videos. Before singing Ice Cream with Selena Gomez, the group was featured on Lady Gaga’s Chromatica album in the track Sour Candy. The group’s latest single, How You Like That, reached over 100M views in just a matter of weeks on YouTube. The group is supported by their global fanbase, known as Blinks, and they quickly spread the word across social media whenever a new song or video is released.

Netflix confirmed the October 14th release date, but fans will have to wait a few more weeks before we get a trailer for the documentary.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.