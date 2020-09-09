The E Network confirmed that “Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Season 20” will be the final season of the long-running reality show. The Kardashian-Jenner family announced on Tuesday that Season 19 will premiere on September 17th, and that the final season will begin in 2021 .

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” the family shared on social media. “We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray who’ve spent countless hours filming our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. We love you!”

The announcement was signed by Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick.

The E! networks added in a statement, “E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021. We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together.”

Since the KUWTK series premiere back in October 2007, there have been 12 spin-off series on E! including, “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami,” “Kourtney and Kim Take New York,” “Kourtney and Kim Take Miami,” “Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons,” “Khloe and Lamar, Sex with Brody,” “I Am Cait,” “DASH Dolls,” “Life of Kylie,” “Rob & Chyna,” “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian,” and “Flip It Like Disick.”

If you want to set a reminder, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” returns Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m., only on E!

