NBCUniversal announced two seasons of “Bel-Air,” a series adaptation of Morgan Cooper’s fan film. The announcement was made today by Will Smith through his social media channels.

According to the platform, Cooper will direct, co-write and serve as co-executive producer alongside writer, showrunner and executive producer Chris Collins. Westbrook Studios and Universal Television will serve as the studios on the project.

The description reads, “Set in modern-day America, BEL-AIR is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, BEL-AIR will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

Cooper wrote and directed the four-minute spec trailer, debuting the video on social media in March 2019. The trailer, which currently has over 6M views on YouTube caught the attention of Smith, and in a reaction video he called the film and idea brilliant.

“BEL-AIR” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc. Chris Collins will serve as showrunner and executive producer and is co-writing the show with Morgan Cooper who wrote the film and will serve as co-executive producer.

The series is also executive produced by Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy & Susan Borowitz.

