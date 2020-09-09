Vizio announced that customers in the US and Canada can now access the Apple TV app on their SmartCast TVs. The company also stated that, for a limited time, eligible VIZIO SmartCast customers in the US can sign up for Apple TV+ and receive three months free.

“With the Apple TV app coming to VIZIO SmartCast TVs, customers can enjoy an even broader range of exciting entertainment, including the popular and award-winning Apple TV+ service,” said Mike O’Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer of VIZIO. “Knowing the important role the TV has in the home, VIZIO continues to expand the entertainment available for consumers to discover. VIZIO SmartCast is also the perfect destination for content providers as the platform where millions of customers can access all of their favorite apps, channels and programming from their TV.”

If you’re looking for something to stream this week, the popular AppleTV+ originals include “The Morning Show,” “Defending Jacob,” “Central Park,” “Ted Lasso,” “Greyhound,” “The Banker,” “Boys State” and “Beastie Boys Story.” AppleTV+ also offers kids and family entertainment, like “Helpsters,” “Ghostwriter” and “Snoopy in Space.”

VIZIO SmartCast TV users can simply select the Apple TV app icon from the SmartCast Home screen and sign in with their Apple ID to subscribe to Apple TV+.

Customers can also subscribe to Apple TV channels, such as SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and Starz, and watch online and offline, ad-free and on-demand, directly on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using their personal Apple ID and password.

You can shop the current lineup of Vizio SmartCast TVs and Soundbars on the company’s official storefront on Amazon.

Vizio also stated that customers can enjoy Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit capabilities on SmartCast TVs. With AirPlay 2, VIZIO customers can stream, control, and share their favorite content directly from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac to their VIZIO SmartCast TV. HomeKit allows customers to easily and securely control their SmartCast TV using the Home app or by asking Siri on their Apple devices.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on VIZIO SmartCast TVs, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including at tv.apple.com, for $4.99/month after the free offer.

