Netflix shared a first look trailer for “Hubie Halloween,” a new project from Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions. Steve Brill directed the comedy for the platform, which features an all-star cast including Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, and Rob Schneider.

The movie also features Michael Chiklis, Kenan Thompson, China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O’Neal, Karan Brar, Noah Schnapp, Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro, George Wallace, and Blake Clark.

Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler wrote the comedy, which will be ready for Netflix this Halloween season on October 7th.

The logline reads, “Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), Hubie Dubois is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something really is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween.”

“Hubie Halloween” is the eighth project in a partnership between Netflix and Happy Madison. The production company also brought “The Ridiculous 6,” “The Do-Over,” “Sandy Wexler,” “The Week Of,” “Father of the Year,” “Murder Mystery,” and “The Wrong Missy” to the platform.

“Murder Mystery” was the runaway hit of the slate, and featured Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. You can stream the movie on Netflix if you missed it.

The description reads, “When an NYC cop (Adam Sandler) finally takes his wife (Jennifer Aniston) on a long promised European trip, a chance meeting on the flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the Super Yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, they become the prime suspects in a modern day whodunit. MURDER MYSTERY reunites Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston along with an ensemble cast of global talent.”

