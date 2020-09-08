Netflix added Bae Doona, Gong Yoo, and Lee Joon to the cast list for the new Korean sci-fi mystery thriller “The Silent Sea.” Set in a future Earth that has undergone desertification, “The Silent Sea” is the story of a special team sent out to secure a mysterious sample from an abandoned research facility on the moon.

Choi Hang Yong, who directed the short film by the same name, will direct the Netflix adaptation. Hang Yong is teaming up with writer Park Eunkyo, of the film Mother, and actor Jung Woo-sung as an executive producer of the show. “The Silent Sea” will be produced by Artist Studio, and will release worldwide exclusively on Netflix.

In the announcement, the video streaming service released the character descriptions, which you can read below.

Bae Doona portrays the astrobiologist Doctor Song Ji-an who joins the team, determined to uncover the truth behind an accident at the now-abandoned Balhae Base research station on the moon. Bae is well known to viewers worldwide for her roles in the Netflix original series “Kingdom” and “Sense8,” as well as the critically-acclaimed series, Stranger.

Gong Yoo plays Han Yun-jae, the exploration team leader who must carry out a crucial mission with limited information. Yun-jae puts the safety of his team members above all else and does not refrain from putting himself in jeopardy to do so.

Lee Joon takes on the role of head engineer Captain Ryu Tae-seok who was an elite member of the Ministry of National Defense, but volunteered for this dangerous mission in an attempt to escape the stifling environment at the Ministry.

Fans of the genre will have to wait a little longer to get a trailer, but Netflix will start teasing the sci-fi thriller after production begins.

