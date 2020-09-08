Netflix released the first trailer for “Rebecca,” a psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel. The Netflix adaptation stars Armie Hammer and Lily James, and is slated to release on October 21st.

The description reads, “After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).”

Ben Wheatley directed and produced the project, which is from Working Title Films. Alfred Hitchcock directed an adaptation of the novel back in 1940. That film featured Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, George Sanders, Judith Anderson, Nigel Bruce, and Gladys Cooper.

Fans of Lily James can keep “The Dig” on their radar. That movie was directed by Simon Stone and stars James, Ralph Fiennes, Carey Mulligan, and Arsher Ali. James is also working on a TV mini-series based on Nancy Mitford’s novel The Pursuit of Love with Emily Beecham and Beattie Edmondson.

Armie Hammer fans can look for “Death on the Nile,” a follow-up to the 2017 movie “Murder on the Orient Express,” directed by Kenneth Branagh, who played Hercule Poirot. Hammer is playing the role of Simon Doyle in that adaptation, which features another all-star cast.

Hammer is also featured in Nicholas Jarecki’s thriller “Dreamland,” with Evangeline Lilly, Luke Evans, Indira Varma, Gary Oldman, Sam Worthington, Lily-Rose Depp, Greg Kinnear, Kid Cudi, Toni Garrn, and Michelle Rodriguez.

You can watch the official “Rebecca” trailer below, and you can watch the adaptation on October 21st on Netflix.

