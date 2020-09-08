Microsoft decided to officially announce the Xbox Series S, and confirmed the pricing and design of the highly anticipated console. Pricing details and a promotional image of the device leaked online shortly before Microsoft’s official announcement, and the company confirmed the reports on social media.

The device is simply called the Xbox Series S, and while Microsoft has confirmed the design, price and name, it hasn’t gone into detail in specs and upgrades. The confirmation post on social media simply states, “Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise.”

Fans will have to wait a little longer to get the complete rundown on the new console, which is expected to hit shelves this holiday season.

Judging by the $299 price point, the Xbox Series S will feature a smaller form-factor than the Xbox Series X and won’t include a disc drive. The S version could also have a slower CPU or GPU when compared to the more expensive Xbox Series X, but we will have to wait for the official hardware reports. Regardless of the finalized specs, the Xbox Series S will be a less expensive entry point for many players looking to get started on next-gen hardware.

The S and X branding are being carried over from the Xbox One line. In the current console generation, both versions featured HDR and 4K gaming, as well as Dolby Atmos spatial audio options.

The Xbox Series X will be more expensive than the smaller Series S version, and is also expected to launch later this year.

Microsoft confirmed a few of the specs for the Xbox Series X in early 2020, including the console’s custom SSD and CPU offerings. The Xbox Series X will be powered through AMD’s latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures, and will compete with Sony’s PS5. Microsoft has not confirmed the pricing for the Xbox Series X at this time.

