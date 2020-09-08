The long-running animated series “The Venture Bros.” is coming to a end at Adult Swim. Christopher McCulloch, the show’s creator, confirmed earlier reports on social media, telling fans that Season 8 won’t be airing on the network.

McCulloch told followers, “Unfortunately, it’s true: #VentureBros has been canceled. We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, We Love You.”

Voice actor James Urbaniak, who brought Dr. Venture to life in the popular series, added on Twitter, “So, as it must to all, cancellation has come for The Venture Bros. The pilot aired 17 years ago, which means the show was almost old enough to vote. It was one of the great gifts of my life & career. The fans were, quite simply, the best. Thank you, everybody. Go. Team. Venture!”

The show ran for seven seasons and had 83 episodes. The series did not stick to a traditional release schedule, and fans sometimes waited years in between seasons to catch the new adventures.

The pilot aired back in February 2003, with the first season starting in August 2004. There were two-year gaps between Season 1, Season 2, and Season 3; and Season 4 was divided into two eight-episode segments. Fans then waited three years for Season 5, and another three years for Season 6. The final season, Season 7, began on August 5, 2018.

The show has a strong fanbase that continues on to this day, but the original viewers have slowly started to age out of the target demographic. It’s unclear if the series will continue anywhere else on the internet, or on streaming sites, so fans will just have to keep the show on their radar and relive the episodes on Hulu and Adult Swim.

