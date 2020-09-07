The long-delayed romantic drama “The Broken Hearts Gallery” is finally ready to hit theaters, and Sony Pictures released one last trailer to get fans excited for the premiere. The film was originally slated to release on July 17th but was pushed back several times until it landed with a release date on September 11th. “The Broken Hearts Gallery” stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, and Bernadette Peters.

The movie’s official synopsis reads, “What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in? The Broken Hearts Gallery follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself”

Natalie Krinsky directed “The Broken Hearts Gallery” and wrote the screenplay for the film.

Sony Pictures shared the video on social media over the holiday weekend. The trailer’s description on YouTube reads, “From Executive Producer Selena Gomez, watch the final trailer for The #BrokenHeartsGallery! Only in theaters Friday.”

“The Broken Hearts Gallery” will be hoping to topple “Tenet” at the domestic box office. That thriller, from director Christopher Nolan, won the weekend with a $20M domestic debut across 2,810 locations. The film currently sits slightly above $146M worldwide.

If you’re ending the holiday weekend with a trip to the movies, “Tenet” stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.