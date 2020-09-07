Netflix’s Norwegian production slate expanded again this week, adding a new Netflix Original Series directed by Harald Zwart (The Karate Kid, The Pink Panther 2) and written by Petter Holmsen. The six-episode thriller-drama is the third Netflix title coming from the Norwegian production company Motion Blur, and is expected to premiere in 2021.

Production on the series began in Skarnes, Norway. The Norwegian-language series is told over six serialized episodes and features Kathrine Thorborg Johansen, Elias Holmsen Sørensen, Andrée Sørum, Kim Fairchild, Sarah Khorami, and Terje Strømdahl.

Director Harald Zwart said in a statement, “I’m excited to be working with Netflix on this truly original story. We have a great cast, young, talented actors, who all embody the blend of Scandinavian mystique and dark humor.”

The official description reads, “Live Hallangen is declared dead. Hours later on the forensic table she suddenly wakes up with a sudden urge for blood. Meanwhile, her brother Odd tries to keep the family driven funeral home afloat, but there simply aren’t enough people dying in the small Norwegian town of Skarnes. When Live’s bloodthirst keeps intensifying she soon realizes that this newfound urge can actually solve her brother’s problem. Live now has to learn to control her new dark nature and decide if she is willing to sacrifice people’s lives for her own survival and the survival of the family business.”

Tesha Crawford, Director of Nordic Original Series at Netflix, added, ”We are very happy to embark on our third project with Motion Blur, who have been such great partners to Netflix. Petter created such an intriguing mix of thriller, drama and supernatural elements with this project and we have a lot of trust in Harald and the wider creative team to bring this to the screen.”

The producers include Espen Horn, Hege Skjerven Clausen, and Kristian Strand Sinkerud from Motion Blur, also the production company behind the newly announced Netflix films “Troll” and “Cadaver,” with the last mentioned to launch globally on Netflix October 22, 2020.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.