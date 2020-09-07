Disney’s slate of spooky-themed series will premiere next month across Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD. All three networks will offer Halloween-themed programming, including fan-favorites series like “DuckTales” and “Raven’s Home.”

The event begins on October 2nd, and will continue throughout the month. Disney Channel will premiere a new sketch comedy show, “Disney Channel Halloween House Party,” and a haunting episode of “Raven’s Home” will kick off season four of the hit series.

Disney Junior will present “Mickey’s Trick or Treats,” a series of interstitials hosted by Mickey Mouse and featuring the debut of four brand new Halloween music videos, as well as themed episodes of popular series “Puppy Dog Pals,” “T.O.T.S.” and “Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures.” On Disney XD, Scrooge McDuck and family get ready to trick-or-treat in a new episode of “DuckTales.”

The slate starts with “Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures “The Mystery of Hot Dog Lake!/Phantom Wing.” In the first story of the episode, Pete thinks he sees a legendary creature known as the ‘Scronchasaur’ in Hot Dog Hills Lake, so Mr. Bigby puts up a prize for the first person to snap its picture. Then, in “Phantom Wing,” Daisy gets a mysterious note from her GramQuacker Lily, it leads her to believe her GramQuacker is living a secret life as a superhero named Phantom Wing.

On October 5th, you can catch “DuckTales: The Trickening!” on DisneyXD. The kids forego their usual trick-or-treat path and instead take on the most haunted house in Duckburg, while Launchpad confronts ghosts from the past.

The fourth season of “Raven’s Home” starts on October 5th with “Don’t Trust The G in Apt 4B.” Now that they are high school students, Booker and Nia feel they are too old for trick-or-treating. They instead convince Levi, Tess and Ramon to join them for a night of real scares and fun in 4B, the apartment that is suspected to be haunted. Meanwhile, Raven and Chelsea stir up their own batch of holiday antics when they throw a Halloween party for the younger neighborhood kids.

That’s the same night as “Disney Fam Jam: Trick or Treat Yo Self.” This dance battle gets spooky when the Gandia and Devers families take to the “Disney Fam Jam” stage to compete for the ultimate treat—the $10,000 prize and “Disney Fam Jam” trophy. Ariel Martin and Trevor Tordjman host the family dance competition and choreographer Phil Wright helps the families master their wicked moves.

Fans of “Amphibia” should catch “The Shut-In!” episode on October 17th. In this special extended episode, Anne and the Plantars protect themselves from the dangers of the annual Blue Moon by locking themselves in the house and entertaining each other with the scariest stories they can think of.

You can check local listings and the network’s official pages for the full-slate, and don’t forget to check out Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” if you are looking for something to stream through October.

