CBS is hosting a global virtual celebration of Star Trek Day on September 8th. The virtual event will bring the “Star Trek” community together and provide fans with exclusive programming and panels with the cast and creatives from nine “Star Trek” television series. The network will also announce exclusive news from the “Star Trek Universe” on CBS All Access, including teasers and hints on the what’s next for the franchises.

The date, September 8th, celebrates the original series premiere back in 1966. “Star Trek: The Original Series” premiered the pilot episodes “The Man Trap” on the date, and creator Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance and hope.

The network outlined the Star Trek Day virtual programming slate, which you can find below, as detailed by the network.

STAR TREK DAY GLOBAL PANELS

Join hosts Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton for three and a half hours of free virtual panels and programming that will reunite iconic cast members and creative minds from nine “Star Trek” television series. The panels will dive into “Star Trek” stories from years past to present and offer exclusive sneak peeks into what’s next in the “Star Trek Universe” on CBS All Access.



The panels will serve as the global centerpiece of Star Trek Day, and in addition, “Star Trek” updates, announcements and footage will be showcased throughout



The panels will include the cast and creatives from the following “Star Trek” television series.



STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, with series stars Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise.



STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers; and co-executive producers Akela Cooper and Davy Perez.



“Star Trek: Enterprise,” with series stars Scott Bakula, Linda Park, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery and Connor Trinneer.



“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” with series stars Terry Farrell, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Cirroc Lofton and executive producer Ira Steven Behr.



“Star Trek: The Original Series,” with series star George Takei and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry.



STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, with voice cast Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero and series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan.



“Star Trek: Voyager,” with series stars Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ and Ethan Phillips.



STAR TREK: PICARD and “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” with legendary cast members Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes.

Fans worldwide will be able to livestream the Star Trek Day panels for free.

The network also stated that with each person that tweets the hashtag StarTrekUnitedGives (#StarTrekUnitedGives), CBS All Access will donate $1 to organizations who do the real-world work of championing equality, social justice and the pursuit of scientific advancements. Organizations include the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF) and the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI). “Star Trek”-themed Emojis will also launch on Twitter. Starting on September 8th, you will be able to utilize brand-new Emoji featuring your favorite “Star Trek” characters, including Geordi La Forge, Michael Burnham, Jean-Luc Picard and more, on Twitter while you tweet with your fellow “Star Trek” fan family on Star Trek Day and beyond.

For fans based in the U.S. only, Star Trek Day celebrations will kick off with a marathon of episodes from eight different “Star Trek” television series. The marathon will pause for the duration of the Star Trek Day global panels and will resume after the panels with a curated list of episodes from STAR TREK: PICARD, “Star Trek: Voyager,” “Star Trek: The Original Series,” STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Star Trek: The Animated Series,” STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, “Star Trek: Enterprise,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS.

The marathon of episodes will be available to stream for free at StarTrek.com/Day for viewers based in the U.S. only.

