Theater chains are celebrating a tepid Labor Day weekend this year, as moviegoers in select states slowly start to return to theaters. Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Tenet” expanded into over 2,500 locations for the holiday weekend, easily topping the domestic charts this week.

“Tenet” brought in over $20M domestically across 2,810 locations. The film currently sits slightly above $146M worldwide. Christopher Nolan directed “Tenet,” which features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

20th Century Studios’ “The New Mutants” dropped to second-place on the domestic chart with a $2.8M weekend. The film’s two-week worldwide total now sits just under $20M. Josh Boone directed “The New Mutants,” which stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga.

The thriller “Unhinged,” from Solstice Studios, landed in third-place with a $1.6M weekend across 2,402 locations. The movie’s three-week total is now $23.6M worldwide. Derrick Borte directed “Unhinged,” which stars Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson, and Austin P. McKenzie.

Searchlight Studios’ “The Personal History of David Copperfield” grossed $361K across 1,550 locations this weekend, while the animated-comedy “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” dropped to fifth-place with a $345K weekend at 304 theaters. “The Personal History of David Copperfield” has made $11M worldwide and “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” has grossed over $3.4M.

Armando Iannucci directed “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” which features Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, and Gwendoline Christie. Tim Hill directed “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” which features the voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Rodger Bumpass, Matt Berry, Awkwafina, Tiffany Haddish, and Lori Alan.

These films will have to compete with “The Broken Hearts Gallery” next week, a YA romantic-drama from writer and director Natalie Krinsky. The film stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, and Bernadette Peters.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.