Crunchyroll and Adult Swim announced a “Shenmue” anime series, which will be based on the popular SEGA game franchise. The announcement was made during the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo, the first-ever digital edition of Crunchyroll’s yearly flagship anime convention.

According to the announcement, Crunchyroll and Adult Swim will stream the series worldwide outside of Japan and mainland China on Crunchyroll, and the show will air on Adult Swim’s Toonami in the United States.

“The first Shenmue video game was released more than twenty years ago and we’re so excited to be working again with Adult Swim to bring this franchise to life through anime,” said Sarah Victor, head of development, Crunchyroll. “We’re eager to show our fans more of this action-packed adventure series as we move through production.”

The description reads, “Shenmue is an anime series with 13 episodes, following the journey of Ryo Hazuki. After he witnesses his father’s murder at the family dojo, Ryo dedicates his life to finding the man responsible – a mission that takes him from the streets of Yokosuka, Japan to the sprawling metropolis of Hong Kong, and beyond. Soon he’ll learn that larger, mystical forces are at play as he trains to become the ultimate martial artist in his quest for revenge.”

“The world of Shenmue is fascinating and unique, and we are so excited to partner with Yu Suzuki to bring his epic creation to anime- and make a kick-ass martial arts epic!” said Jason DeMarco, svp/creative director on-air for Adult Swim.

“Shenmue” is being directed by Sakurai Chikara with animation production by Telecom Animation Film, and production management provided by Sola Entertainment. Video game creator Yu Suzuki is also onboard as an Executive Producer.

Additional Crunchyroll and Adult Swim Productions include the recently-announced “Fena: Pirate Princess” and “Blade Runner: Black Lotus.”

