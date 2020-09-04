The CBS comedy “Mom” is going to have to continue without Anna Faris. The actor confirmed that she is leaving the multi-cam sitcom on Friday, just before the show started production on Season 8. Faris stars in the comedy series with Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, and Kristen Johnston. Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, and Gemma Baker created the series.

Faris said in a statement, “The past seven years on ‘Mom’ have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career.” She continued, “I’m so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

The show was scheduled to begin production on Season 8 later this month, after being delayed because of the ongoing health crisis.

“From the inception of ‘Mom,’ Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy,” Warner Bros. Television, CBS, and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement. “We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal.”

As the show wrapped its seventh season, it was still a heavy-hitter for CBS. The show had great ratings and won 10 Emmy awards over its seven series run. Faris’ co-star, Allison Janney, won two Best Supporting Emmys for her work on the show.

“Mom” was renewed through Season 8, and with Faris out, it’s unclear if the show will return for Season 9.

Chuck Lorre Productions, in association with Warner Bros., Television produce the show, with Chuck Lorre, Nick Bakay, Gemma Baker, and Warren Bell serving as executive producers.

The last feature that Faris starred in was Rob Greenberg’s “Overboard” remake back in 2017. Faris starred in the gender-swapped rom-com with Eugenio Derbez and Eva Longoria. The movie was crushed by critics but was a financial success, grossing over $91M worldwide from an estimated $12M budget.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.