Activision’s “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2” launched this weekend on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on the Epic Game’s store. The new release is a remaster of the first two iconic games in the franchise. “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2” combines all of the original levels, original pro-skaters and tricks (including revert, lip tricks, wall plant) and offers with new ways to play, new pro-skaters, new music, and more. The game is also available in 4K on supporting systems, so you’re screenshots and streams will look better than ever.

“I’m thankful for the quality and care that Activision and Vicarious Visions have put into the remaster to revive the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series in the best way possible,” said Tony Hawk. “For years, fans have asked me about bringing these games back, and I’m proud to say that we finally have a game that delivers on the expectations that nostalgic fans want, while inspiring a new generation to pick up a controller, and perhaps even a real skateboard.”

The remaster also features the Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater modes. Players will be able to share parks online with their friends and outfit skaters with new customization options. New features to the remaster also include more goals, which adds new challenges for returning players.

“Our number one priority with the remaster was to honor the legacy, handling and quality of the original games,” said Jen Oneal, Studio Head at Vicarious Visions. “Seeing and hearing fans around the world share their excitement and love for the Warehouse demo only confirms that we accomplished what we set out to do. At Vicarious Visions, we’re huge fans of the franchise and we can’t wait to play with fans. We hope they have as much fun playing the remaster as much as we did making it.”

“Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2” ships in a regular version, a digital deluxe version, and a collector’s edition. If you missed the launch trailer that Activision released earlier this week, you can watch the video below for a look at the maps, and the customization options.

