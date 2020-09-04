Miramax announced the new sci-fi thriller “Mother/Android,” which will be written and directed by Mattson Tomlin, and starring Chloe Grace Moretz. Matt Reeves, who is currently directing the new “The Batman” installment with Robert Pattinson, will produce for his 6th & Idaho production company, alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. According to the studio, production for “Mother/Android” will begin on September 28, 2020.

Reeves and Tomlin both collaborated on “The Batman,” which also stars Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, and Jeffrey Wright.

The new action-thriller is loosely based on the personal experiences of Tomlin’s birth parents, a young couple who were determined to save their child amid the dangers of the Romanian Revolution.

The description reads, “Set in the near future, Mother/Android follows Georgia (Chloe Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land – a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.”

“Tomlin gracefully weaves the history of his roots into a futuristic tale with an imaginative twist on reality,” says Miramax CEO Bill Block. “It’s a true testament to his talent and unique approach at captivating broad, global audiences.”

“Mother/Android is a deeply personal story inspired by sacrifices made to bring me into this world,” says Tomlin. “I’m thrilled to be working with Miramax and my friend Matt Reeves to tell a story that speaks to the strength of humanity in the darkest of times.”

Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn are producing from 6th & Idaho. Charles Miller is also producing. Tomlin is repped by Grandview and Michael Schenkman. Reeves is repped by CAA and 3 Arts and attorney Karl Austen. Chloe Grace Moretz is repped by T Squared Entertainment, WME, Narrative and attorney Robert Offer.

